Published on September 21st, 2016

Jewish playwriting contest

The 2017 Jewish Plays Project is now accepting submissions of full-length plays on contemporary Jewish themes. The top 10 finalists will have portions of their plays performed in various cities in front of a panel of judges. Jeffrey Shoulson, director of UConn’s Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life, will serve as a judge this spring when finalists compete at Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford. To date, 18 Jewish Plays Projects have been produced in New York, London, Tel Aviv, and many U.S. cities. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 15. For more information visit jewishplaysproject.org.

