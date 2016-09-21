Jewish talent recognized at Emmy awards

(JTA) – The Emmys took a shine to Jewish talent on Sunday evening as the prime time television awards unfolded at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Transparent,” the comedy series about a Jewish family whose father comes out as transgender won for both its director Jill Soloway and lead actor Jeffrey Tambor. Speaking to reporters backstage after winning her award, Soloway compared Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to Hitler in widely reported remarks. “Jews were other-ized in Nazi Germany to gain political power for Hitler, and right now Donald Trump is doing the same thing,” Soloway said. “He’s other-izing people. He calls women pigs if they don’t look like beauty-pageant contestants; he blames Muslims and Mexicans for our problems; he makes fun of disabled people. This is other-izing with a capital ‘O.’”

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn, the descendent of an old Prussian Jewish family on his father’s side, garnered the prize for supporting actor in a drama for his role in “Bloodlines.” David Benioff and Daniel B. Weiss were honored for outstanding writing for the “Game of Thrones” episode “Battle of the Bastards.” An Emmy went to Hank Azaria as guest actor in the comedy series “Ray Donovan.” Susanne Bier took top spot as director of “The Night Manager.”