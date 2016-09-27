Leonard Cohen’s new song is very Jewish – and very dark

By Gabe Friedman/JTA – Leonard Cohen released a new song Sept. 21, his 82nd birthday – but it isn’t quite a celebratory tune. Dense with Jewish language and themes, “You Want it Darker” will appear on the songwriter’s upcoming album of the same name (his 14th studio album) on Oct. 21. The song is an eerie, minimalist rumination with strong religious elements in the lyrics. At the end of the chorus Cohen sings “Hineni, hineni; I’m ready, my lord.” Hineni is Hebrew for “here I am,” and is the response Abraham gives when God calls on him to sacrifice his son Isaac. It is also the name of a prayer of preparation and humility, addressed to God, chanted by the cantor on Rosh Hashanah. (Cohen is of course most famous for the use of another Hebrew word.) One verse also echoes the language and rhythm of the Kaddish, the prayer for mourners that reaffirms faith in God.