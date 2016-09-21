Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Rabbi Glickman appointed head of area rabbinical association

brander

Rabbi Tuvia Brander

Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman has been appointed the new president of the Greater Hartford Rabbinical Association (GHRA). Rabbi Tuvia Brander of Young Israel of West Hartford has been appointed the group’s vice president. Glickman is spiritual leader of Temple Beth Hillel, a Reform congregation in South Windsor. Rabbi Brander is spiritual leader of the Young Israel of West Hartford, an Orthodox congregation.

“The GHRA can be the spiritual and ethical center of the Greater Hartford Jewish community,” said Glickman of the association, which is made up of local rabbis representing all branches of Judaism. The group meets monthly to study and work together to benefit and help promote the Jewish community.

For more information contact Rabbi Glickman at TbhRabbi@gmail.com or Rabbi Brander at TMBrander@gmail.com.

CAP: Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman

