Rabbi Lazowski to be featured clergy at Emanuel Synagogue for holidays

WEST HARTFORD – Rabbi Philip Lazowski, rabbi emeritus of The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, will serve as featured spiritual leader of the Conservative congregation during the upcoming High Holiday services.

Lazowski joined Emanuel in 2009 when he served as spiritual leader while Emanuel’s Rabbi David Small was on sabbatical. In 2011, he and his wife, Ruth, were honored by The Emanuel, and he was named rabbi. The rabbi plays an active, voluntary role as a member of The Emanuel Synagogue clergy – teaching classes, officiating at lifecycle events, and serving as a spiritual leader when called upon.

Rabbi Lazowski is also rabbi emeritus of Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield, where he served as spiritual leader for 31 years. Active in the Greater Hartford Jewish community, he currently serves as chaplain of the Connecticut State Senate, Hartford Hospital and the Institute of Living. He recently retired as longtime chaplain of the Hartford Police.

He is the author of 14 books, including Faith and Destiny, a recounting of the faith and sheer will it took for him to survive years hiding in the White Russian woods during the Holocaust. He presented copies of his most recent book, The Twelve Special Shabbatot, to all members of The Emanuel Synagogue.