THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Woodbridge – “A Taste of Israeli Cuisine” cooking series with local chefs Sahar Yahav and Lara Thomas from the MILLA Project; class will close with a community dining experience; 7 – 8:30 p.m.; JCC of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd., (203) 387-2522 x228, gracek@jccnh.org. $18/members; $21/non-members.