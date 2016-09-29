White House announced U.S. delegation to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres

President Barack Obama today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the State of Israel to attend the State Funeral of Former President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres on September 30, Tel Aviv.

Led by the President, the delegation will include:

William J. Clinton, Former President of the United States

Daniel Shapiro, U.S. Ambassador to the State of Israel, Department of State

John Kerry, Secretary of State of the United States

Robert Casey, U.S. Senator, Pennsylvania

Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (CA-12)

Steny Hoyer, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (MD-5)

Jan Schakowsky, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (IL-9)

Charles Rangel, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-13)

Sander Levin, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (MI-9)

Eliot Engel, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-16)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (FL-27)

Jerrold Nadler, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-10)

Kay Granger, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (TX-12)

Susan Davis, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (CA-53)

Steve Israel, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-3)

Adam Schiff, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (CA-28)

Steve Cohen, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (TN-9)

Ted Deutch, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (FL-21)

David Cicilline, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (RI-1)

Suzanne Bonamici, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (OR-1)

Alan Lowenthal, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (CA-47)

Lee Zeldin, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-1)

Susan Rice, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor

Benjamin Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting

Jeffrey Zients, Director of the National Economic Council

Robert Malley, Senior Advisor to the President for Counter-ISIL Campaign, National Security Council, and White House Coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf Region, National Security Council

Frank Lowenstein, Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations, Department of State

Yael Lempert, Senior Director for the Levant, Israel, and Egypt, National Security Council

Stephen Hadley, Former National Security Advisor

Martin Indyk, Former Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

Stuart Eizenstat, Former Ambassador to the European Union

Alan Solow, Partner, Resolute Consulting

Caption: Former President Bill Clinton was among the first to view the casket of Shimon Peres z”l as it lay in state at the Knesset.