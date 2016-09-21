Worldwide sukkah directory enters 23rd year

The worldwide registry of sukkahs – a directory designed to help Jews celebrating the holiday to locate a sukkah near them at which they can eat – is now available online at www.localsukkah.org.

The idea of this service is not to list every sukkah, but to list a sukkah for every area in which Jewish people may find themselves during the holiday of Sukkot, thus enabling those who work on Chol-Hamoed (the intermediate days of the holiday) to eat lunch in a sukkah near their place of work.

The directory was launched in 1994, as a local service to the Jewish community in Melbourne, Australia. That year the list included nine local sukkahs. Last year, the list included 362 sukkahs located in 26 countries. Most of the sukkahs are located in shuls, schools, and businesses; but there are also those located in shopping centers, universities and amusement parks. The list publicizes all sukkahs, regardless of the affiliation of the owner or facility it is located within.

The services are free of charge. In 2011 Android and Apple Apps were released for this service, making it even easier for people to locate the nearest registered sukkah.

To register a sukkah, email details to register@localsukkah.org.