70 Islamic State operatives killed in Egyptian airstrikes

(Israel Hayom/Exclusive to JNS.org) A massive onslaught of Egyptian airstrikes in the Sinai Peninsula on Sunday, Oct. 23 killed at least 70 Islamic State operatives and wounded 70 others, news outlets reported. The Egyptian Air Force launched the strikes against the Islamic State in Rafiah and Sheikh Zawid one day after armed Islamists killed Brig. Gen. Adel Ragai, commander of the Egyptian Army’s 9th Armored Division, outside his Cairo home. The airstrikes are the largest Egyptian military action in the Sinai in years. The attack on Ragai bore the hallmarks of how the militant Islamic group fights security forces in the Sinai Peninsula. It was not immediately clear why Ragai was targeted. The Egyptian cabinet denounced the ISIS attack in a statement, quoting Prime Minister Sherif Ismail saying such violence only strengthens the resolve of security forces to defeat the terrorists.