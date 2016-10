B’NAI MITZVAH

MADELINE GOODMAN, daughter of Melissa and Marc Goodman, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport.

RACHEL KAPTEINA, daughter of Jennifer and Christopher Kapteina, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport.

BRANDEN KAUFMANN, son of Melinda and Alan Kaufmann, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at Beth El Temple in West Hartford.

JULIA PAPERNY, daughter of Suzi and Alan Paperny, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at Congregation Kol Haverim in Glastonbury.

MATTHEW SCHUMAN, son of Sandra and Mark Schuman, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. The Schumans are members of Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation-Emek Shalom in Simsbury.

SERENA SLATAS, daughter of Candra Smith-Slatas and Reed Slatas, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, October 15 at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford.