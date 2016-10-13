Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
UNorthodox – New Haven
ADL
Chai Mitzvah banner
Judaica Store
Hoffman

Feature Stories UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Bob Dylan Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Published on October 13th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline

0

Bob Dylan awarded 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature

 

(JTA) — American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Dylan, 75, was awarded the prize for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941 and raised Jewish in Minnesota, Dylan wrote some of the most influential and well-known songs of the 1960s. His hits include “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Times They Are a-Changin’.”

He is the first American to receive the prize in more than 20 years. Novelist Toni Morrison won in 1993.  He will receive the prize of $927,740 in Stockholm on December 10, which is Alfred Nobel’s birthday.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑