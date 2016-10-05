FORMAN

Ruth Livia Forman, 95, of New Haven and Palm Beach died Sept. 26. She was the widow of Dr. Joseph B. Forman. Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Weiner. She is survived by her children, Mitch Forman of Hamden, and Jolie Lynn Forman of Stratford; her companion George Ionescu of Palm Beach; and her nephews, David (Paula) Weinstein and Dr. Richard (Cathy) Weinstein. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Ethel, Betty and Sybil, her brother-in-law Bob Weinstein, and her brother Charles Martin.