Greenwich Historical Society seeks public in telling the Jewish-American story

COS COB–The Greenwich Historical Society is planning a future exhibition on the history of Greenwich’s Jewish communities. The show seeks to chronicle the immigration experiences of ancestors, migration to Greenwich; the establishment of businesses, religious and cultural institutions; and what it was like living or growing up in Greenwich.

Local Jewish families are encouraged to share stories, heirlooms and objects to be considered for the exhibition. Historical Society representatives will examine, measure and photograph shared items and record their stories along with any other known information.

By sharing important memories, traditions and family objects, the exhibition will bring to life the varied stories of the Jewish families who settled in Greenwich and highlight their contributions to the town. Commenting on the crucial role that public input will play, Exhibition Committee Chairman Jessica Guff noted, “We can’t do this without the support and participation of the vital Jewish communities who make up such an important part of Greenwich today. Before these memories are lost, please help us chronicle your family’s role in shaping our town.”

Letters, photographs, emigration documents, diaries, recipes, household objects, vintage clothing, posters, postcards, scrapbooks, photographs and film clips of family and community events all are possibilities for inclusion in the exhibition.

Please take the time to help preserve these stories–past and present–by actively participating on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Vanderbilt Education Center at the Greenwich Historical Society, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob, CT 06807. Please note that no object appraisals will be given.

If you would like additional information or are unable to attend the Discovery Day, you may contact Karen Frederick, Curator, Greenwich Historical Society, to arrange for an appointment by phone at (203) 869-6899 x22 or by email at: curator@greenwichhistory.org.