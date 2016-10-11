Kim Kardashian reportedly hires Israeli bodyguard after Paris robbery

(JTA) — An Israeli bodyguard will now be keeping reality television star Kim Kardashian safe after a robbery in her Paris hotel room earlier this month.

Aaron Cohen, who served in the elite undercover Duvdevan unit of the Israel Defense Forces, has been hired by Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, to protect her, Ynet reported.

Cohen, who runs a security company that caters to celebrities, told Ynet that he could neither confirm nor deny any association with Kardashian.

“Because of the nature of my business, I cannot confirm whether someone approached me, but I can say that it’s unthinkable that a star of Kim’s caliber only has one security guard,” he said.

Earlier this month, a group of masked thieves dressed as policemen entered Kardashian’s hotel room during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up in the bathtub and made off with about $10 million in jewelry.

Cohen made aliyah from Los Angeles at 17 and served as a lone soldier. Following his army service, he returned to the United States and started his security company, Cherries, the translation of the name of his special IDF unit. It has worked with stars including Katy Perry, Brad Pitt and Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to Ynet.

Cohen has trained security officers in the U.S. to fight terrorism and has offered technical advice to actors about hand-to-hand combat and using weapons to make their acting look more realistic. He also has served as a national security analyst on major news networks.

British tabloid The Sun reported that Kanye had reached out to Cohen and to cyber security expert Joseph Steinberg.

Cohen discussed the state of Kardashian’s security on “Access Hollywood” last week.

“The Kardashians are very far behind where they need to be in terms of their total security,” Cohen said.

Aaron Cohen runs a security company focused on aiding celebrities. (Screenshot from YouTube)