SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

New Haven – Shabbat Shmooze: “Magic in Darkness: The Curious Story of Jewish Magicians in Nazi-Controlled Europe”; a discussion about recent books about Jewish magicians who performed in the death camps, as well as a Jewish psychic who consulted Hitler, led by CJ May (aka “Cyril the Sorcerer”), magician and magic historian; may not be appropriate for young children; 12:45-1:30 p.m. (following Kiddush lunch) FREE