3 Israeli Border Police officers injured in West Bank car-ramming attack

(JTA) – Three Israeli Border Police officers were injured in a car-ramming attack near Hebron, the fifth attempted West Bank attack in two days. The driver of the car was shot dead by other Border Police officers during the Oct. 30 attack outside the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar. Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops in Beit Ummar following the incident, according to reports. It was the fifth attempted attack on Israeli security personnel or civilians in the West Bank since Friday evening. On Saturday night, an Israeli car was fired on near Hebron, with no injuries reported. An Israeli boy, 5, was injured when a rock thrown at the car he was riding in shattered a window. On Friday night, a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint near the settlement of Ofra, in the central West Bank, seriously injured the Palestinian driver. Also on Oct. 30, three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack at a West Bank checkpoint carried out by a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces. One of the soldiers was in serious condition following the attack. The assailant was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel.