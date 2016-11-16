500+ communities to mark Global Day of Jewish Learning

(JTA) – Jews in more than 500 communities in over 40 countries will study the same Jewish texts as part of the Global Day of Jewish Learning. The project, spearheaded by the Aleph Society, will provide learning resources for all ages and backgrounds. The Global Day of Jewish Learning was established in 2010 to mark the completion of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz’s 45-year quest to complete his translation and commentary of the Talmud. Steinsaltz is also the author of 60 books on philosophy, language, mysticism and history. This year, learning can also take place with Global Day On Air, a live, online video series. The broadcasts will be live-streamed throughout the day at TheGlobalDay.org/videos or on YouTube.

The Global Day On Air is co-presented with international organizations, including the Biblical Museum of Natural History, Hazon, The Jewish Reconstructionist Communities, JIFA, Olam, Mechon Hadar, Teva Ivri and Universidad Hebraica Mexico.

This year’s theme focuses on ecology and is titled “Under the Same Sky: The Earth is Full of Your Creations.” “The choice of ecology as a subject was both for its importance as an international issue, and also for us as Jews, since we have become a mostly urban people – many see vegetables as the only plants, on a plate,” Steinsaltz said in a statement.