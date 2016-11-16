Dear Mr. President – CT rabbis call for unity and tolerance

As the shock of Donald Trump’s unexpected victory sunk in, we asked Connecticut rabbis to share their reactions and address their congregants as well as the President-elect. Here is what a few had to say:

Rabbi Shelley Kovar Becker

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation

Southington

My written words will not describe my profound sadness at hearing the hurt that too great a number of Americans I was unaware of feel so disenfranchised in so many ways in this country. The figures of those without a dependable roof overhead, without food security, without clean clothes distress me to a new depth. This enormous, under-appreciated divide in part resulted in the harsh rhetoric, pain and hatred spewed forth in this election.

We have heard these words: “Speak prophetic truth to power.” I hope and pray that reflection, forgiveness and understanding will prevail so that we can establish new relationships as well as support and honor old and dear promises with the State of Israel and with the Jewish community.

In Torah portion Lech L’cha (Gen. 12:1-2), God instructs Abraham to “go out to a new place…and I will bless you.” President–elect Trump: As we go out to a new place together, may we find a way to unite to do good for our nation and our people.

Rabbi Seth Daniel Riemer

Temple Beth Torah

Wethersfield

I would urge the new president to be a strong advocate for Israel as a sovereign Jewish state, to encourage its tradition of embodying democratic values, supporting political and human rights for all its citizens, reflecting progressive economic principles, striving for a just resolution to the conflict with Palestinians and pursuing peace with all its neighbors.

I would urge President Trump, for the sake of decency, to repudiate all of the racist, sexist, xenophobic and homophobic positions that many supporters of his have taken and to apologize for intolerant and intemperate language he himself has used. The security — thus, the well-being — of Jews here in the United States depends in large measure on the willingness of political leaders — the President foremost among them! — to set an example through conduct that embodies commitment to civility and respect for diversity. Indeed, the stability of this nation as a whole rests on unwavering adherence to those principles.

Rabbi Stephen Wylen, interim rabbi

Congregation Kol Haverim

Glastonbury

Many of my colleagues have written conciliatory blogs. I admire their optimism and forbearance but I cannot share it. I am frightened and concerned. Elections have consequences. My advice is to hold fast to our values and continue to battle peacefully for them. Let us not go backwards in the battle for equality of the races, for women, for gays. Let us uphold the dignity of the poor and their right to health care and decent pay. Let us cling to science and reason. Hard days may be ahead. We may not have a progressive Supreme Court in all the years I have left on this earth. I wish it were different. But I will hold to my values and promote them in whatever way is still possible. As a Jew, I feel this obligation.

When it comes to Israel, I would tell the President-elect that I appreciate his statement that any solution to Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians must be negotiated between the parties and not imposed. I would remind him that support for Israel is not the same thing as opposing territorial compromise. I would urge the President-elect to state that a two-state solution remains the goal, even if the parties are not currently ready to make it happen.

I would thank the President-elect for his long history of friendship with the Jewish people, but remind him that Jews are nervous about the antisemitism of a small faction of his supporters. I would ask the President-elect for a clear statement distancing himself from David Duke and his ilk.

I would urge the President-elect not to back away from a responsible energy policy with the goal of reducing harmful emissions and protecting our environment.

We will support the new president where our values and goals are in sync, and respectfully oppose the President and do political battle where our values and goals collide.

Fred Hyman

The Westville Synagogue

New Haven

I would encourage Mr. Trump to reach out to those he has hurt with his caustic remarks. We want a president that champions the values of respect, humility, and high character. One of the hallmarks of mentschlichkeit is to admit mistakes and apologize. A leader who wins in brutal fashion has to be a leader who heals with the same intensity.

Rabbi Natan Margalit

Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life

Litchfield County

I would say to President-elect Trump that the Jewish community that I know is very concerned about the antisemitic rhetoric and the seeming alliance of the Trump campaign with antisemitic groups and individuals. I would call on the Pesident-elect to clearly and strongly repudiate any such rhetoric and distance himself and his administration from any acts of antisemitism which we unfortunately are already starting to see occur. The election results have already emboldened some antisemites to act in physical and verbal violence and it is a crucial test of the coming administration that these acts be condemned in no uncertain terms.

One of Judaism’s most important contributions to the world has been the biblical idea that all people are created in the image of God, and therefore all people deserve respect, justice and most importantly, life. Therefore, we call on Mr. Trump to denounce and distance his administration from all acts of violence and oppression against people of color, LGBT, Muslims, immigrants, women and any other groups who have been targeted by hateful rhetoric and more during the campaign.

The Jewish community has terrible memories of what it is like to feel afraid in the countries that they have called home. The Jewish community that I know will be very ready to follow that example and stand in solidarity with any group that is being systematically oppressed.

My Jewish community cares deeply about Israel. While most interpretations of Judaism don’t repudiate the use of military power when necessary, our highest value and highest aspiration is shalom, peace. In Hebrew “shalom” implies not just peace, but wholeness: the reconciliation of difference. While we want security for the Jewish state, most of the Jewish community that I know understands that the Palestinians also have a claim to the same land and that the only viable path to peace is an equitable compromise, such as a two-state solution. I would urge the President-elect to support an equitable and peaceful solution for both populations.

Finally, the Jewish community that I know is very committed to the United States of America and to the ideals of democracy. Mr. Trump has been democratically elected and it is critically important to respect that. But the Jewish community is also known for a quality called “chutzpa” – we don’t care what title a person holds, if they are wrong, if they are working against justice instead of pursuing it, we will tell them so, and we will oppose them, in democratically-protected legal and peaceful ways. If, on the other hand, the President-elect acts for justice and for the good of all, we will lend our hands to the effort. We are very cautiously encouraged by the statements made after the election that Mr. Trump intends to be the president of all Americans. We eagerly await concrete actions that will back up those statements.

Rabbi Randall J. Konigsburg

Beth Sholom B’nai Israel

Manchester

Dear Mr. Trump: We offer you our congratulations on your election as President of the United States. It is a position representing the special and unique values that our country has espoused for its entire existence.

George Washington, our first President, in a letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, R.I. famously wrote:

“The citizens of the United States of America have a right to applaud themselves for having given to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy — a policy worthy of imitation. All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship.

“It is now no more that toleration is spoken of as if it were the indulgence of one class of people that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights, for, happily, the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.”

It is a critical and important part of leadership to not only act with kindness and compassion for those who are governed, but to directly address the forces of bigotry and intolerance which are always looking for a chance to enter again public discourse. The Jewish community, which has suffered many generations of abuse and discrimination, knows that when one group is the victim of hate, it is only a matter of time until it spreads to all those who think, act, or worship differently from others.

We ask that you continue in the footsteps of our first President and “give bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance” and denounce those who speak in your name and in the name of our country words of hate, discrimination and bigotry.

May your work on behalf of our nation be filled with hope, respect and kindness to all Americans.

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht

Beth Israel of Westport/Norwalk, CHABAD

I would advise Mr. Trump to appoint former Governor Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel. America and Israel share many congruent interests in the Middle East and in the world at large. For eight years those interests have been pushed aside in favor of the so called Arab spring with devastating results for millions of people and the colossal loss of life of many thousands of innocent people!

I would advise President Trump to ignore completely and reject the gist and tone of the likes of the New Israel Fund and its front man Jeremy Ben Ami.

Supporters of the Boycott-Divestment, and Sanctions crowd against Israel do not deserve a hearing in the current climate of mayhem engulfing the Middle East.

President Trump should serve the interests of America by solidifying the democratically elected government of Israel and understand that Israel has no partner in peace. Israel is neither willing nor able to compromise the safety of its people including its Arab citizenry to satisfy the death wish of their enemies. The unreasonable demands made upon Israel such as limiting housing and infrastructure for their growing population is absurd and cruel.

The President should move the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem immediately, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the people of Israel, and direct the State Department to print upon U.S. passports the words “Jerusalem, Israel.”

The PLO and its government as well as its counterpart Hamas are both corrupt and violence-prone entities of different shades and share little if any respect for democracy, human rights and transparency for the billions they receive in combined aid from the EU, USA and the UNRA agencies.

The previous eight years have shown the importance for supporting our allies and following a real politik that works.

Unfortunately many in America do not understand the mentality of the Middle East. They apply the yardstick of our American values of “live and let live” in a part of the world where this idea is nonexistent save for the State of Israel.