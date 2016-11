GENNETT

Christopher Rodrigo Gennett, 26, of North Branford, died Nov. 15. He was the son of Ivey S. Cooley and the late Lawrence P. Gennett of North Branford. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Dana and Daniela Gennett of Boston; and his grandmother Selma Cooley of Longmeadow, Mass.