Japan awards two Israelis Order of the Rising Sun

(Israel Hayom/Exclusive to JNS.org) Two Israelis are among the 96 recipients of the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun decoration for 2016, the Japanese government announced Thursday, Nov. 3. Professor Meron Medzini of Jerusalem’s Hebrew University and architect Arie Kutz of Tel Aviv University received the prestigious award. The Japanese government awards the decoration, which includes a medal and certificate of honor, every year to people who contributed to Japan’s international relationships and promoted its culture globally. Kutz, 63, Friendship Society chairman at the Israel-Japan Chamber of Commerce, was granted the award for his work in advancing relations and mutual understanding between the two countries. Kutz is a lecturer on Japanese architectural history at Tel Aviv University’s East Asia Studies Department.

Medzini, 84, who teaches modern Japanese history at Hebrew University’s Asian studies department, won the prize for his contributions to advancing Japanese studies and fostering a deeper understanding of Japan in Israel.

CAP: Order of the Rising Sun medal. Credit- Wikimedia Commons