Jewish students at Cambridge allege antisemitic attack, cover-up

(JTA) – Three Jewish students at Cambridge University in Britain say they were violently attacked by members of a university drinking club and that the university covered up the results of an investigation into the incident. The incident that occurred late last month was first reported Saturday, Nov. 26 by the British daily newspaper The Telegraph. The students said they walked into a graduate student union bar but discovered that it had been rented out by the sporting societies of Christ’s College. One of the students, identified as Shlomo Roiter-Jesner, 25, said that when the students at the bar noticed their kippot, they became “more physical and more vocal.” “All of a sudden they were shouting: ‘Jew, get f****** out of here.’ We tried to leave but they were yelling at us,” Roiter-Jesner told the Telegraph. A second unnamed student told the newspaper that the “vicious antisemitic slurs” included “‘f****** Jew, you don’t belong here’, ‘dirty Jew,’ ‘f*** off, darkie.’” He added that they then tried to choke one of his friends with his own scarf and threatened physical harm to all three of them.

There were witnesses to the incident and a closed circuit security video of the incident, which did not include a sound recording, according to the Telegraph.

Following a university inquiry, Roiter-Jesner last week received a response from Jane Stapleton, master of Christ’s College at Cambridge. Stapleton said in a statement: “The internal investigation did succeed in identifying two Christ’s students who admitted using foul language and participating in a scuffle, but they denied initiating the physical hostility and denied using any antisemitic or racist language. In relation to the former they were disciplined.”

In a statement to the Jewish Chronicle, the Union of Jewish Students said: “No Jewish student should have to experience what these students have described, and the fact that this disgraceful incident happened at the University of Cambridge only proves that antisemitism can rear its ugly head on any campus. There should be zero tolerance towards the vile abuse that these three Jewish students received, but once again this is another example of antisemitism not being taken as seriously as it should be.”