Published on November 2nd, 2016

John Kerry raps UN Human Rights Council for ‘biased focus on Israel’

(JTA) – Following the U.S. election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Secretary of State John Kerry criticized the body for its “biased focus on Israel.” The United States was one of 14 members elected to the council by the U.N. General Assembly on Oct. 29 in New York. “While important challenges remain, including ending the Council’s excessive and biased focus on Israel, we look forward to cooperating with other Council members to address human rights concerns, advance human rights around the world, and ensure the Council fully realizes its purpose,” Kerry said following the U.S. election to the council after a one-year hiatus. In addition to the United States, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Hungary, Iraq, Japan, Rwanda, Tunisia, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, China, South Africa and Great Britain will serve on the council in 2017. Israel is the only country with a permanent spot on the council’s agenda.

