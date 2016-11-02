Kuwaiti student convicted of hate crime over antisemitic post

(JTA) – A French court convicted a university student from Kuwait of incitement to hatred following her antisemitic rants in social media. The High Court of Paris convicted Amira Jumaa, 21, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Le Monde Juif reported. The report did not say whether she was sentenced.

Last year, Jumaa lost her internship at the French Consulate in New York and was suspended from the Sciences Po University in Paris for writing a racist Facebook post about Jews. She has since been readmitted pending an internal probe.

“You don’t belong anywhere in this world – that’s why you guys are scums and rats and discriminated against wherever you are. Do not blame it on the poor Palestinians,” she wrote. In response to being accused of racism, Jumaa wrote: “First of all you dispersed rat, I am not an immigrant from France. I am from Kuwait so my country can buy you and your parents and put you in ovens.”

Separately, Jean Fréderic Poisson, a right-wing politician who said Hillary Clinton is a danger to France and Europe because of her “submission to Zionist lobbies,” as he put it, apologized for those offended by his statements. But he also reaffirmed that his statement reflects his view.