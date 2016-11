LEVY

Arlene (Lewis) Levy, 79, of Springfield, Mass., died Nov. 11. She was the widow of Alvin Levy. She was born in Springfield. She was a member of the former Kodimoh Synagogue. She is survived by her children, Matthew G. Levy and his wife Dara of Springfield, Andrew S. Levy of Boston, and Rachel N. Levy of Derby; her granddaughter, Mirielle; and a sister, Joyce M. (Henry) Gutterman and her husband Henry of Windsor.