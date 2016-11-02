Man wearing kippah threatened with antisemitic slurs at Bradley airport

(JTA) — A Jewish man wearing a kippah was threatened with antisemitic slurs at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The man, 27, was travelling home with his family on Thursday, Oct. 27 when two men at the airport threatened him using antisemitic slurs, the CT Post reported Friday. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, took photos of the men and their license plate number and called police.

State police located and arrested two brothers in connection with the incident. Nicholas Diorio, 27, and his brother Anthony Diorio, 31, were arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry/bias, interfering with police, breach of peace and threatening. The brothers, who both live in Prospect, were held on $10,000 bail each and are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 9 in Enfield Superior Court.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned the verbal assault and praised police for their quick action.

“We have seen a recent spike in antisemitism around the state and country, and this act apparently fueled by bias is an unfortunate reminder that we have significant work still to do to combat antisemitism,” said ADL Connecticut Regional Director Steve Ginsburg. “When a victim is chosen because of his or her religion, the impact resonates beyond just the person targeted- it can leave the entire community feeling vulnerable. This lack of civility, respect and kindness ignore our country’s shared value of religious diversity. We applaud the Connecticut State Police for their swift action and investigation.”

CAP: Nicholas Diorio and Anthony Diorio