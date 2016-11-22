Published on November 22nd, 2016 | by LedgerOnline0
MARCUS
Lloyd S. Marcus of Stamford died Nov. 17. He is survived by his son, David Marcus, and his sister, Debra Haluska.
Published on November 22nd, 2016 | by LedgerOnline0
Lloyd S. Marcus of Stamford died Nov. 17. He is survived by his son, David Marcus, and his sister, Debra Haluska.
Lloyd S. Marcus of Stamford died Nov. 17. He is Read more →
Jerold George Nestler, 82, of Monroe Township, N.J., died Nov Read more →
Marcia (Kurtz) Polinsky, 87, of West Hartford, formerly of Norfolk, Read more →
Ernest M. Sherry, 93, of West Hartford, died Nov. Read more →
Judy (Cotzen) Astrachan, 83, of La Quinta, Calif., formerly of Read more →
© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397