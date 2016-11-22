Mike Huckabee apologizes for blaming vandalism on ‘Jewish liberals’

(JTA) – Mike Huckabee apologized for posting a false news report blaming “liberal, Jewish” students for an alleged hate crime that involved a mention of President-elect Donald Trump. The story, appearing on the Conservative Tribune website, blamed an attack in March at Northwestern University on “liberal, Jewish Northwestern students” seeking to smear Trump and his supporters. New York Daily News columnist Shaun King exposed the story’s false claims on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Huckabee removed the post from his Facebook page and apologized on his website.

Huckabee, who has millions of followers on Facebook, frequently posts poorly sourced stories from conservative websites. In the removed posting, Huckabee not only shared the article, but summarized it in the comment part of the post, stating, “They’re two liberal, Jewish Northeastern students who were trying to smear Trump and his supporters.”

The Conservative Tribune story made it appear as if the vandalism was recent, although it took place in March. Contemporary reporting by the Chicago Tribune of the vandalism in March did not identify the accused, Anthony Morales, 19, and Matthew Kafker, 18, with any political allegiance or otherwise suggest that the attack was a false flag bid to smear Trump, nor did it say they were Jewish.