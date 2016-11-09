Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
ADL
Chai Mitzvah banner
Judaica Store
Hoffman

National/World SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: A statue of Brigham Young, second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints stands in the center of Salt Lake City with the Mormon Temple spires in the background 19 July 2001. Salt Lake City will be the host of the 2002 Winter Olympics. AFP Photo/George FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP/Getty Images)

Published on November 9th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline

0

Mormon church pledges $200,000 to HIAS

(JTA) – The Mormon church has pledged $200,000 in money and gifts to the refugee support and advocacy group HIAS to help it resettle refugees in the United States. The donation announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 includes in-kind gifts of food and furniture, which HIAS affiliates will distribute to refugees across the country. It also will help the organization to offer the refuges pro bono legal services and assistance in reuniting refugees with family members. HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, was founded in 1881 to help Jewish immigrants fleeing pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe. It has pledged its support to help resettle the tens of thousands of refugees now flooding the United States. Meanwhile, Mormon apostles joined Jewish leaders last week at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem to commemorate the prayer by Mormon leader Orson Hyde in 1841 dedicating Jerusalem as a place for the Jewish people. Among the Jewish leaders taking part was former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑