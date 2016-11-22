NESTLER

Jerold George Nestler, 82, of Monroe Township, N.J., died Nov. 11. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of the late Abraham and Sylvia Nestler. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Fishman of Monroe Township, N.J.; his children, Dr. Jeffry Nestler and his wife, Dr. Ellen Nestler of West Hartford; Dr. Gary Nestler and his wife, Julie, of Isle of Palms, S.C.; and Jaimee Martocci of Holmdel, N.J; his grandchildren, Craig Nestler and his wife, Alison, Adam and his wife, Lillian Reuman, Ariana Nestler, Aspen Nestler, Anthony Stoebling, and Ava Martocci; and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward.