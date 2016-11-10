Netanyahu, in phone call with Hillary Clinton, thanks her for supporting Israel

(JTA) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Hillary Clinton for her support of Israel in a phone call to the Democratic presidential candidate.

During the call Wednesday, less than a day after Clinton conceded defeat to Donald Trump, Netanyahu also told the former secretary of state that she has an open invitation to visit Israel, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The call came hours after one between Netanyahu and Trump, during which the Republican president-elect invited Netanyahu to meet with him in the United States “at the first opportunity.”

Caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in New York with then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Sept. 25, 2016. (Kobi Gideon/Israel Government Press Office.)