Netanyahu thanks Hillary Clinton for supporting Israel

(JTA) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Hillary Clinton for her support of Israel in a phone call to the Democratic presidential candidate. During the call Nov. 9, less than a day after Clinton conceded defeat to Donald Trump, Netanyahu also told the former secretary of state that she has an open invitation to visit Israel, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. The call came hours after one between Netanyahu and Trump, during which the Republican president-elect invited Netanyahu to meet with him in the United States “at the first opportunity.”