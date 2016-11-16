Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
ADL
Chai Mitzvah banner
Judaica Store
Hoffman

National/World netanyahu-thanks-hillary-clinton-for-supporting-israel

Published on November 16th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline

0

Netanyahu thanks Hillary Clinton for supporting Israel

(JTA) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Hillary Clinton for her support of Israel in a phone call to the Democratic presidential candidate. During the call Nov. 9, less than a day after Clinton conceded defeat to Donald Trump, Netanyahu also told the former secretary of state that she has an open invitation to visit Israel, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. The call came hours after one between Netanyahu and Trump, during which the Republican president-elect invited Netanyahu to meet with him in the United States “at the first opportunity.”

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑