UN to begin serving kosher food in its cafeterias

(JTA) – The United Nations will begin serving kosher food in its cafeterias. The decision Monday, Oct. 31 follows less than a month after Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, wrote to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calling for the change, pointing out that many U.N. employees and diplomats from around the world observe kashrut, Ynet reported. U.N. cafeterias already offer halal, vegetarian and vegan selections. “For many Jews around the world, eating kosher food is a fundamental aspect of religious practice,” Danon wrote in his letter last month. “We believe that all citizens of the world should feel welcome in the U.N.” This year for the first time, no official meetings took place on Yom Kippur at the U.N.’s New York headquarters, and Jewish employees were able to miss work without using vacation hours.