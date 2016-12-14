CONNECTICUT CELEBRATES CHANUKAH! A CALENDAR OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Greenwich – “Chanukah Live!” sing-a-long; potluck gourmet latke dinner (bring cold drinks; hot beverages provided), 6 p.m.; Shabbat service and Chanukah candle lighting, 7 p.m.; hosted by Congregation Shir Ami, at First Presbyterian Church, One West Putnam Ave. $25/adults, $10/teens (13-18), FREE/children under 13

West Hartford – Ode to Chanukah (An Early Celebration), a service followed by latkes, music and menorahs, 7:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., (860) 233-8215.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

West Hartford – Chanukah Auction; dozens of goods and services up for bid, including private flying lesson, week at Cape Cod vacation home, tickets to DisneyWorld and more; kosher wine tasting, dinner at 5 p.m.; live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.; Beth David Synagogue, 20 Dover Rd., (860) 236-1241, bethdavidwh.org. $36

West Hartford – “Chanukah Fair: Eight Days of Fun Rolled Into One!” Chanukah crafts, snacks, dreidel games; 3 – 4:30 p.m.; Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave., (860) 236-4571, (860) 231-6342, jpasternak@mandelljcc.org. FREE, reservations requested. (Suggested donation: unwrapped children’s pajamas to donate to Jewish Family Services).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Weston – Chanukah Chocolate Factory and Open House; activities include candy making, menorah woodworking, crafts, sand art, donut making and decorating, latke bar and more; 4 – 5:15 p.m.; hosted by Weston/Westport Hebrew After School Program at Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Rd., (203) 493-6505, westonhebrewschool.org. $8/child

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

West Hartford – Chanukah Luncheon at West Hartford Senior Center featuring the klezmer band Heavy Shtetl and a meal of herb-roasted chicken, latkes and jelly cookies, 1-3 p.m., 15 Starkel Road, (860) 561-7583. $10/members; $12/non-members.

West Hartford – Jewish Women International Chanukah Latke Party; 12 noon; at Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr., (860) 242-5805, (860) 297-1276.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

West Hartford – Annual Community-wide Chanukah Bash hosted by Solomon Schechter of Greater Hartford (SSDS) featuring Jeff Boyer interactive bubble show; latkes and more; 6:30 – 8 p.m.; at SSDS, (860) 561-0700. FREE, reservations a must.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

Bloomfield – Latkes & Lights; havdalah followed by menorah lighting; bring your menorah, candles and matches; enjoy latkes; 6 p.m.; B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Rd., (860) 243-3576, office@btsonline.org.

DECEMBER 24 – 31

Manchester – Lighting of the menorah every night on the lawn of Beth Sholom B’nai Israel; in the event of inclement weather, candle lighting will take place indoors; 6 p.m. (Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.); (860) 643-9563, myshul.org. FREE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

West Hartford – “Fire on Ice,” annual Chanukah celebration at Blue Back Square; master ice-carver will sculpt a giant menorah; events include candle lighting, chocolate gelt drop, interactive construction of a huge Lego dreidel, live entertainment, grand fire show, CAN-orah (donate a can of food that will then be constructed into a large menorah and donated to a local food pantry); food for sale; heated tent; 4 p.m.; hosted by Chabad of Greater Hartford, (718) 974-9393, rabbishaya@chabadhartford.com, chabadhartford.com. FREE

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

Weston – Lighting of giant outdoor menorah led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.; live music, chocolate gelt, dreidels; 4:45 p.m. at Weston Town Center, 190 Weston Rd., (203) 635-4118 or visit www.schneersoncenter.org. FREE

Wilton – Lighting of giant outdoor menorah led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center; live music, chocolate gelt, dreidels; 6 p.m.; on Wilton Town Green, (203) 635-4118 or visit www.schneersoncenter.org. FREE

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

West Hartford – Chanukah candle lighting in Chase Family Gallery; 4:30 p.m.; Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave., (860) 236-4571. FREE

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Norwalk – Lighting of giant outdoor menorah at Stew Leonard’s led by Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht of Beth Israel and Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center; live music, latkes, chocolate gelt, dreidels; 5 p.m.; (203) 866-0534, www.bethisraelct.org. FREE

Westport – Lighting of giant outdoor menorah at Compo Acres Shopping Center, 400 Post Rd. East, near Trader Joe’s and Wells Fargo Bank, led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center; live music, chocolate gelt, dreidels; 6 p.m.; (203) 635-4118, www.SchneersonCenter.org. FREE

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

West Hartford – Annual Chanukah Party, 6 p.m., Beit Mordechai, 1137 Trout Brook Road. $5/child; $10/adult; $30/family

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Simsbury – “Hanukkah Hop!” Shabbat/Chanukah service and community chanukiyah lighting, 6:30 – 7 p.m.; dessert, music and dreidel games, 7 – 7:30 p.m.; bring your menorahs to light; Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation-Emek Shalom, 55 Bushy Hill Rd., fvjc.org, (860) 658-1075. $5, reservations by Dec. 23.

South Windsor – Chanukah Semi-Potluck Shabbat Dinner; dinner 5:45 p.m., followed by menorah lighting and services; bring one dish to feed 10 people; chopped liver, brisket, chicken, latkes provided; Temple Beth Hillel, 20 Baker Lane, (860) 644-9796, (860) 282-8466, (860) 871-0532. $5/adults, $2.50/children under 10

West Hartford – Kabbalat Shabbat and Annual Chinese Dinner to celebrate end of Chanukah, 6:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., RSVP by Dec. 26: (860) 233-8215 or bethisrael@cbict.org; $20/adults; $10/children; $50/family max.