Donald Trump wants Ivanka and Jared ‘involved’ in Washington

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump, speaking of his Jewish daughter and son-in-law, said he “would love to be able to have them involved” in Washington, D.C. Asked by host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” if Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were moving to the nation’s capital, Trump said they are “working that out right now.” Rumors started circulating last week that the couple were house hunting in the area. “They’re both very talented people,” Trump told Wallace. “I think we’ll have to see how the laws read. I would love to be able to have them involved.” Trump added: “If you look at Ivanka, you take a look, she’s so strong, as you know, to the women’s issue and child care, and so many things she’d be so good. Nobody can do better than her. I’d just have to see whether or not we can do that. She’d like to do that.”

Trump also said he would like Kushner’s help in dealing with other nations and Middle East peace. “I’d love to have Jared helping us on deals with other nations and see if we can do peace in the Middle East and other things. He’s very talented. He’s a very talented guy. So we’re looking at that from a legal standpoint right now,” Trump said.