Israel urges united front against terror after bombings in Egypt, Turkey

(JNS.org) Israel strongly condemned the bombing attacks in Egypt and Turkey over the weekend, calling for a united front against terrorism. “Israel condemns the reprehensible terrorist attack at the Coptic cathedral in Cairo,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on the bombing in Egypt. “Israel shares in the grief of the families of the victims and of the Egyptian people. We must unite forces and fight terrorism together.”

Sunday’s attack occurred during a prayer service at Saint Peter and Saint Paul Church, which is next to Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Cairo, the seat of Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II. Speaking at a funeral for the victims, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi revealed that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Mahmoud Mahmoud Shafik Mohamed Mostafa. No specific terror group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt’s Coptic Christians, who make up roughly 10 percent of the country’s population, have been frequently targeted by Islamic extremists.

Netanyahu also condemned twin bombings that killed 44 people in Istanbul late Saturday. “Israel condemns all terrorism in Turkey and expects that Turkey will condemn all terrorist attacks in Israel,” Netanyahu said of the bombings, for which a Kurdish militant group has claimed responsibility. “The fight against terrorism must be mutual,” he said. “It must be mutual in condemnation and in countermeasures, and this is what the state of Israel expects from all countries it is in contact with, including Turkey.”