Mark Garilli graduates program that explores aging in America today

NEW HAVEN — Mark Garilli, president and CEO of Tower One/ Tower East, an assisted living community in New Haven, was among a group of 40 professionals who recently graduated from the Leadership Academy program developed by LeadingAge National, an organization representing not-for-profit provider organizations serving elderly and disabled individuals across the United States. During the year-long program, participants explored the changing face of services communities are providing to those who are aging. Members of LeadingAge National include continuing care retirement communities, residential care homes, housing for the elderly, nursing homes, adult day centers, home care agencies and assisted living communities all across the country.