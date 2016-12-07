Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Published on December 7th, 2016

Obama signs waiver to prevent moving embassy to Jerusalem

(JTA) – President Barack Obama signed a waiver to prevent moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is the eighth time Obama has signed the waiver, which must be renewed every six months. Congress passed a law in 1995 mandating the move of the embassy to Jerusalem, but allowed the president to exercise a waiver, citing the national security interests of the United States. President-elect Donald Trump pledged during the 2016 campaign to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

