THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Woodbridge – “Speak Up Storytelling” with Moth StorySLAM and GrandSLAM winning storyteller Matthew Dicks; an evening of comedy, tragedy, entertainment and thought-provoking conversation, 6-9 p.m., JCC of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Road, (203) 387-2522, jccnh.org. $10/members, $15/non-members (includes cocktails and kosher food)