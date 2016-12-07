Torah Portion – Va-yetze

An excerpt from ToraHighlights, a new book

By Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs

What was Jacob thinking in those dark cold hours when sleep “fled from his eyes” (Genesis 31:40)? Clearly, he was a changed man from the self-centered and venal child who cheated his brother twice.

When he left home and the protection of his mother, he beheld the Eternal One for the first time, and realized, “Surely God is in this place, but I had no idea!” (Genesis 28:16-17). After the first seven years, which flew by because of his love for Rachel (Genesis 28:15), his time with Laban was like a prison sentence, but Jacob learned the lessons prison is supposed to teach. Laban was the perfect warden. First, he tricked Jacob just the way Jacob tricked his father (Genesis 29:23-28). He frequently took from Jacob, just as Jacob took from Esau, what was rightfully his (Genesis 31:38 ff.).

Jacob knew that Esau hated him and vowed to kill him. But with each succeeding cold, lonely desert night, his desire to make things right with his brother grew even stronger than his fear. Despite Laban’s attempts to cheat him, Jacob grew wealthy in sheep and cattle. So, in his mind he prepared the offering he would send to his brother. One night, Jacob made up his mind. He would go home to face Esau. He trusts God’s promise of protection – indeed he clings to it – but he knows that he too must do his part. He does not stint. He sends droves and droves of cattle, sheep and donkeys to his brother, more than enough to make up for the value of the birthright he stole.

The blessing, though, he will keep. He will become Yisrael, the name we call ourselves to this day. After his 20-year sentence in the prison of Laban, Jacob is ready to fulfill his destiny.

Rabbi Stephen Fuchs is the former president of the World Union for Progressive Judaism and rabbi emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford.