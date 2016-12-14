Visions of peace

On Sunday, Dec. 4, UConn Professor Jeremy Pressman addressed an enthusiastic crowd at The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford as as the second and final part of a series entitled “Positive Visions for Israel, the Region and Peace.” Pressman’s talk followed the Nov. 13 presentation of Israel’s retired Ambassador Yoram Ettinger. Pressman addressed politics and history, offering his vision for peace and stability in Israel and throughout the Middle East. Said Pressman: “The Middle East faces many challenges related to nationalism, identify, and effective governance. This series was a great opportunity to imagine what things might look like if core questions were resolved.”

CAP: (l to r) Gail Adler, head of Emanuel Synagogue’s Adult Education Committee; Prof. Jeremy Pressman; Rabbi David Small.