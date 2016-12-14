Wishing makes it so

Baby, it’s cold outside… but “inside it was warm and joyous, as our community truly came together to help those in need,” said Melissa Weinstock, co-founder with Robin Fierston and Stephanie Gitlin of Deeds for Needs. Weinstock was referring to the recent Giving Tuesday event her group organized recently in partnership with Jewish Family Service of Greater Hartford (JFS). The event brought together more than 50 women who “shopped” from among a slew of customized holiday gift baskets put together by JFS staff. The baskets, whose contents were based on “wish lists” submitted by JFS clients, included an array of toys, personal products and other basics.

“This drive served a significant need for children, teens and adults who are served at JFS who may not be able to purchase hygiene and cleaning products since these items are not covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Food Stamps),” said JFS Executive Director Anne Danaher.

CAP: Greater Hartford women “shopped” for gifts for those in need on “Giving Tuesday.