Rabbi Marvin Hier to deliver prayer at Trump inauguration

(JTA) – Rabbi Marvin Hier, the dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, will offer a prayer at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Hier reportedly will offer readings, recite an original prayer and give Trump and incoming Vice President Mike Pence each a benediction at the Jan. 20 ceremony. Six faith leaders will participate in the inauguration. Hier told the Los Angeles radio station KPCC that the Inaugural Committee contacted him about his participation and that he said “it would be my honor to do so.” He said his prayer will have a “21st century ring to it.” The last rabbi to pray during a presidential inauguration was Rabbi Alfred Gottschalk, head of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion for 30 years, during Ronald Reagan’s 1985 ceremony.

Hier and his Wiesenthal Center last week called the U.S. abstention on a United Nations Security Council Resolution condemning Israel for settlement building the top antisemitic incident of 2016.