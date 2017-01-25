Tests in 1973 convinced CIA of Uri Geller’s paranormal powers

(JTA) – Uri Geller, an Israel-born celebrity who claims to have paranormal telepathic powers, convinced CIA researchers in the 1970s that he indeed possessed such abilities. Famed for his spoon-bending skills, Geller underwent a week of experiments at the Stanford Research Institute in 1973, according to a report Thursday, Jan. 19 on Sky News based on 800,000 declassified CIA documents put online earlier this week. The Geller tests form part of the Stargate program, which investigated psychic powers and looked into how any such abilities could be weaponized by the CIA, the British broadcaster reported. Over the course of eight days, Geller was subjected to various experiments conducted by scientists, including image and word tests. “As a result of Geller’s success in this experimental period, we consider that he has demonstrated his paranormal perception ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner,” CIA researchers wrote.

The full declassified CREST archive (the CIA Records Search Tool) is now available on the CIA Library website.