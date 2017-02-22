100 Jewish headstones vandalized in St. Louis area

(JTA) — More than 100 headstones were damaged in vandalism at a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery.

Police in University City, Missouri, on Monday were reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area of Chesed Shel Emet cemetery, which has served the community since 1893, a local Fox station reported.

The station, Fox2News, quoted police as saying that it was likely there was more than one perpetrator.