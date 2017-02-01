BARENBAUM

Robert Barenbaum, 81, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Windsor Locks, died Jan. 25. He was the husband of Arlene (Shoopilsky) Barenbaum. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Jacob and Esther (Goldstein) Barenbaum. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Michael Barenbaum of Stratford, Jeffrey Barenbaum and his wife Rene of Mission Viejo, Calif., Steven Barenbaum of Springfield, Mass., and Neil Barenbaum and his wife Danielle of Bristol; his grandsons, Cory Barenbaum and Jeffrey Barenbaum; his great-grandchildren, Blaine and Brielle Barenbaum; his brother Bruce Barenbaum of Port Orange, Fla.; and his sister Lisa Lang of China.