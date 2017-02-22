Bomb threat forces evacuation of Israeli consulate in Miami

(JTA) – A bomb threat directed at the Israeli Consulate in Miami caused the evacuation of the building in which it is located. Unidentified callers made the threat to managers of the New World Tower on Thursday, Feb. 16, the Miami Herald reported. Workers were allowed to return to the building after a sweep by the bomb squad did not turn up any explosive devices. On Jan. 18, the Alper JCC in Miami Beach was among some 30 Jewish institutions across the country to receive bomb threats. It was also targeted in a wave of bomb threats to Jewish community centers on Jan. 9.