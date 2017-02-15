Chuck Schumer condemns White House Holocaust statement

(JTA) – Sen. Chuck Schumer joined the growing list of Democrats to have condemned the White House International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, calling it “troubling and unfortunate.” Schumer, the Senate minority leader from New York, made the comments Wednesday, Feb. 8, to Haaretz, a day after House Democrats failed to pass a resolution slamming the White House statement, which did not specifically mention Jews. “The abominable Nazi Final Solution had as its target the extermination of the Jewish people. This is a fact. And one that must always be remembered,” Schumer told the Israeli daily. “It is troubling and unfortunate that the administration did not acknowledge and honor the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime in the Shoah.” Schumer’s great-grandmother and seven of her nine children were killed by the Nazis. On Jan. 26, the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Schumer participated in the #WeRemember social media campaign. The Jan. 27 White House statement was widely criticized by Jewish organizations for not singling out the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. An aide to President Donald Trump called criticism of the statement “asinine.”

On Feb. 7, Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., sought to force a vote on the resolution, which was sponsored by more than 100 Democrats, emphasizing that the Nazis targeted Jews during the Holocaust and calling on the White House to affirm that fact. But Republicans blocked the effort in a party-line vote. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told Haaretz that the Trump White House was “in the camp of Holocaust denial” and that there were “antisemitic themes” in the administration’s statements and explanations.