All Jewish denominations are against refugee ban

(JTA) – Two large groups representing Orthodox Jews responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring migrants from seven mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world by warning against policies that would place any limits on immigration based on religion. With the combined statement by the Orthodox Union and Rabbinical Council of America, all four major American Jewish denominations have criticized the executive order in some form. The Reconstructionist movement condemned the statement ahead of its signing Friday, Jan. 27, while the Reform and Conservative movements condemned it on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Orthodox statement came Sunday night. It was first issued in December 2015 after Trump called for banning the entry of Muslims into the United States. It is extremely rare for all four movements to unite in opposing a presidential action. A range of Jewish groups have opposed the order, and Jews joined protesters at airports across the country on Saturday to protest the ban. The Zionist Organization of America appears to be the only major Jewish group to unreservedly support the executive order.