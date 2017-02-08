In London, Netanyahu calls for new Iran sanctions

(JTA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in London for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, called for new sanctions on Iran following its test of a ballistic missile. In remarks before the two leaders met privately on Monday, Netanyahu said Britain should follow the example of the United States, which on Feb. 3 introduced new sanctions on Tehran and put the country “on notice” after its missile test. A spokesperson for May said the British leader would also raise the issue of continued Israeli building in the settlements. In his remarks, Netanyahu said that Israel shared the desire for peace with the Palestinians. “We remain committed to the two state solution as the best way to bring peace for the future,” May said. The Monday meeting was the first between the leaders since May succeeded David Cameron as prime minister last year following the British vote to exit the European Union. The two were also expected to discuss trade issues in light of Britain’s impending exit from the union.