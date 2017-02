SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

West Hartford – Screening of “Denial,” about author Deborah Lipstadt’s courtroom battle against World War II historian David Irving who accused her of libel after Lipstadt included him in her book about Holocuast deniers; based on Lipstadt’s book, History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier; discussion to follow; refreshments; 8 p.m.; Young Israel of West Hratford, 2240 Albany Ave.; info@youngisraelwh.org.